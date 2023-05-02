Grammy-winning guitarist/producer Adrian Quesada and his band, Black Pumas, opened for the Stones on their last tour, providing a scintillating vision of modern rock and roll alongside the classics. Now, Quesada injects a similar electricity into vintage ’60s and ’70s Latin American music. The result is a tripped out, deeply soulful, super funky, and headspinningly delirious confection of tunes.

Quesada has proven himself a master collaborator, having worked with Prince, Los Lobos, and the Wu-Tang Clan’s GZA. So, for this album of mostly original compositions, he joined forces with an array of Latinx music vocalists. The opening track, “Mentiras Con Cariño” features iLe in a recasting of old-school boleros that’s at times suspensefully noirish, serpentine, and sexy, yet always thrilling. Other tracks include Gabriel Garzón-Montano, Girl Ultra, Angelica Garcia, and more.

“Hielo Seco” (“Dry Ice”) may just be the most out-there track, like an instrumental soundtrack to a freaky ’70s thriller. Quesada is joined on guitar by Marc Ribot and former Beastie Boys collaborator Money Mark. The scintillating cut is cinematic, with wacked-out stuttering and wah fretwork atop a slinky percussion backing and Mark’s smooth keyboards. Great music throughout.

