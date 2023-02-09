<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Channeling Sol Hoopii in “Singin’ the Blues”

Steve Dawson used his unplugged Celtic Cross Weissenborn model lap steel and gathered his friends Gary Craig (drums), Jeremy Holmes (bass), and Chris Gestrin (piano) to create this video for “Singin’ the Blues,” a track from his latest album, “Eyes Closed, Dreaming.” “It’s an old Bix Beiderbecke song I learned from a Sol Hoopii 78,” Steve said. “That was an era when jazz on the mainland was influencing Hawaiian guitar players as much as Hawaiian players were influencing jazz, blues, and pop music.” To buy the album, jump over to https://www.stevedawson.ca!