Let’s start with the obvious: Alex Lifeson’s new project sounds little like Rush. Billed as “dark, cinematic alt rock,” Envy of None pulls from ’90s industrial and early-2000s synth rock with electro-drums, pulsating sequencers, and ethereal vocals and lyrics from the gifted Maiah Wynne. But those nasty fuzz-octave riffs and drifting, manipulated-guitar tones? That’s Lifeson and co-guitarist Alfio Annibalini exploring the stratosphere on “Shadow” or dropping drone-crunch for “Look Inside.” Andy Curran delivers monster modulated bass on “Look Inside.”

For “Liar,” the down-tempo vibe generates a dystopian groove, countered by haunting guitars and Wynne’s echo-laden voice. “Kabul Blues” has Jimi-styled funk ambiance, while “Enemy” could be the soundtrack for a dark Netflix series, rife with terrifying power chords. Rush fans will dig “Spy House” and its genuine Alex Lifeson solo – the only one on the album. An acoustic-strumming Lifeson pays homage to late drummer Neil Peart for “Western Sunset.” The best track, “Never Said I Love You,” rocks like a techno-tinged “Animate.”

Again, don’t expect this to sound like Rush. But open your heart and ears, and you’ll find an album of heavy, seductive, almost rapturous electronica – and scary guitar bits galore.

