The Cicognani SexyBoost2

Italy’s Cicognani Engineering makes amplifiers, pedals, and nifty accessories. With a client list that includes Robben Ford, Richard Fortus, and Kee Marcello, Cicognani is the real deal when it comes to effects technology.

One example of their top-tier wares is the analog Cicognani SexyBoost2, which combines a transparent clean boost with a midrange boost and can be used in front of an amp or in the effects loop. Combining top-notch materials and intuitive functionality, the true-bypass SexyBoost2 allows the user to switch between two flexible sounds. With a 12U7/ECC83 preamp tube housed inside, the Clean Boost control offers -30 dB to +10db gain. The Mid Boost knob delivers -30 dB to +8 dB of gain, and the Cut knob is a global treble/bass cut for dialing in sounds with precision.

The SexyBoost2 not only adds clean volume, it allows the user to sculpt tone from ultra-clean boost to a midrange-packed note thickener. It can also add low-end beef – perfect for pumping up frail tones – and it sounds outstanding with single-coils or humbuckers and has the flexibility for exquisite high-mids or quack.

The SexyBoost2 is excellent for rhythm or lead and provides unique options for tone-shaping. It will also add a new level of upscale sounds to a pedalboard.

This article originally appeared in VG’s September 2021 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.