’59 Stratotone at the Memphis Slim House

While Memphissippi Sounds’ Yella P and his ’59 Harmony Stratotone were visiting the Memphis Slim House in the Soulsville neighborhood of Memphis (Stax and Willie Mitchell’s Royal Studio are nearby), they captured some of the vibe for this one-man version of “Who’s Gonna Ride,” from their new album, “Welcome To The Land.” Catch our review in the April issue! Read Now!