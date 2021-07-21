J. Rockett Audio Designs redefines a bucket bridge delay classic with the Clockwork Echo

Nashville, Tennessee (July 15th, 2021) J Rockett Audio Designs releases the Clockwork Echo
“Everyone loves a classic bucket brigade analog delay from the 70’s – 90’s but many had drawbacks. Drawbacks included less controllability, dark repeats, noisy components and limited functionality” says Chris Van Tassel. “We approached legendary creator of the Deluxe Memory Man, Howard Davis, with a modified concept of a classic but with our spin on it. Maintaining the integrity of the original design but adding features all modern players have come to expect. The results shocked even us!”.
The Clockwork Echo features:
- Analog bucket brigade chips for the classic analog tone you have been searching for
- Tap tempo
- True stereo output (One side out of phase)
- Two expression pedal control inputs for repeats and delay time
- Foot switchable modulation and full speed and depth controls
- “Always On” boost which can be used whether the delay is engaged or not
- True Bypass
Since 2008, J. Rockett Audio Designs co-founders Jay Rockett and Chris Van Tassel have sought to bring world-class tone to your pedal board. Based in Nashville, TN the company’s offerings include the now legendary Archer overdrive, The Dude and Blue Note overdrive. J Rockett Audio Designs graces the stages and pedalboards of artists ranging from Jeff Beck to Keith Urban from Steve Stevens to Mark Lettieri and beyond.