New Amp Cases From Gator

Tampa, FL – Gator has released the G-112-ROTO rolling amp transporter to save your amp and your back.

The Roto Amp cases are made from a virtually indestructible roto-molded plastic making a durable and protective hard case that is extremely lightweight.

Not only will this handy case keep

your 1-12 or 2-12 amp safe, the high-grade

casters make it easy to bring along to any gig.

Secured with heavy-duty buckle straps, the

top lid can adjust in height and features an

open design allowing access to the amps top

carry handle. This case even doubles as an

amp stand, with molded grooves on the top lid allowing your amp to sit securely.

Frame height expands 16″ to 21″2.5″.

Gator has also re-introduced a new, upgraded model of their amp transporter called the G-112A which has been improved from just an amp stand to a transporter

and amp stand combo! The G-112A features a

new hard top design to support the amplifier

on stage and allow for better sound

projection. The top of the case has support

rails to keep the amp from vibrating off during

the performance. The exterior is constructed

from rugged 600-Denier Nylon over a ½ inch

wood frame. The interior is padded with 20mm

of military spec high-density foam covered in

Tricot for ultimate protection. The case

includes rugged, reinforced web side handles

for carrying over rough terrain plus a large

accessory pocket for pedals, cables and gear.

The G-112A comes equipped with heavy-duty

wheels and a new and improved pull-out

handle, making it a great case to transport and

use all at once. The G-112A measures in at 25” L x 12” W x 19 ½ D.