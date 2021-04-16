New Amp Cases From Gator

Tampa, FL – Gator has released the G-112-ROTO rolling amp transporter to save your amp and your back.
The Roto Amp cases are made from a virtually indestructible roto-molded plastic making a durable and protective hard case that is extremely lightweight.
Not only will this handy case keep
your 1-12 or 2-12 amp safe, the high-grade
casters make it easy to bring along to any gig.
Secured with heavy-duty buckle straps, the
top lid can adjust in height and features an
open design allowing access to the amps top
carry handle. This case even doubles as an
amp stand, with molded grooves on the top lid allowing your amp to sit securely.
Frame height expands 16″ to 21″2.5″.
Gator has also re-introduced a new, upgraded model of their amp transporter called the G-112A which has been improved from just an amp stand to a transporter
and amp stand combo! The G-112A features a
new hard top design to support the amplifier
on stage and allow for better sound
projection. The top of the case has support
rails to keep the amp from vibrating off during
the performance. The exterior is constructed
from rugged 600-Denier Nylon over a ½ inch
wood frame. The interior is padded with 20mm
of military spec high-density foam covered in
Tricot for ultimate protection. The case
includes rugged, reinforced web side handles
for carrying over rough terrain plus a large
accessory pocket for pedals, cables and gear.
The G-112A comes equipped with heavy-duty
wheels and a new and improved pull-out
handle, making it a great case to transport and
use all at once. The G-112A measures in at 25” L x 12” W x 19 ½ D.