Have Guitar Will Travel – 049 Dave Miner

In Episode 49 of “Have Guitar Will Travel” features host James Patrick Regan speaking with Dave Miner, chairman of the board at Benedetto Guitars. A noted collector who appreciates vintage Gibson archtops, pre-war Martins, and early D’Angelicos as well as Benedettos, his passion for the instrument started in his youth. He and James touch on an array of topics including Dave’s primary business, Miner Family Winery, how he started playing and collecting guitars, and some of the fascinating people he has come to know in the business.

