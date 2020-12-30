Have Guitar Will Travel – 041 Featuring Daniel Donato

The new episode of James Patrick Regan’s “Have Guitar Will Travel” podcast features wunderkind Daniel Donato, whose childhood appreciation for the Grateful Dead, “Paradise City,” and disc three of the Led Zeppelin box set spurred him to pursue his passion for the guitar. Busking in Nashville led to joining the Don Kelley Band, and here they discusses his philosophy and inspirations.

