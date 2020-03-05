TRAILBLAZING ROCKSTAR AND GUITAR SHREDDER NITA STRAUSS AND LEVY’S ADD LIMITED-EDITION GUITAR STRAP TO BENEFIT AUSTRALIA RELIEF EFFORTS

At 2020 Winter NAMM, Nita Strauss, famed musician and touring guitarist for Alice Cooper, previewed her first signature strap with Levy’s, a one-of-a-kind piece of rock-and-roll merchandise poised for global success.

Shortly after the preview of her signature strap, Levy’s and Australis Music partnered on a limited-edition Nita Strauss “benefit strap” to support bushfire relief in Australia. Proceeds benefit Strauss’ charity of choice, Port Macquarie Koala Hospital.

Strauss wore the benefit strap on tour with Alice Cooper in multiple cities in Australia these past few weeks (pictured below). Days after its official release in Australia, the benefit strap sold out online.

The Nita Strauss Australia benefit straps are now available for purchase outside of Australia with proceeds also benefiting bushfire relief efforts.

“The Nita Strauss Australia benefit strap was a great collaboration for a great cause,” said Jen Tabor, Levy’s Brand Director. “Nita is a music icon and an amazing role model. She really wanted to take action. This was an opportunity to do something for the Australian community and wildlife, who were devasted by the horrific fires, and we hope this helps the recovery efforts.”

Strauss’ signature straps were designed to complement her signature Ibanez guitar. Ibanez Australia showed their support in a recent social post. The release in Australia coincided with Masterclass Series events that Strauss led. “We’re excited to announce that Nita Strauss has worked with Levy’s to release a limited-edition guitar strap in Blue and Gold Baroque design [in time] for her Masterclass Series events at Mannys Musical Instruments & Pro Audio in Melbourne and The Artist Centre in Sydney!”

