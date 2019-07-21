GRETSCH® ANNOUNCES NEW CUSTOM SHOP RICH ROBINSON “MAGPIE” SIGNATURE MODEL



Scottsdale, Ariz. (July 18, 2019) – Gretsch® proudly announces the all-new G6136T-CSTRR CUSTOM SHOP RICH ROBINSON “MAGPIE” WITH BIGSBY® model.

“Ever since I was a kid, I’ve always loved Gretsch guitars,” said Robinson. “From Neil Young and Stephen Stills to Steve Marriott and Malcom Young, these guitars have always piqued my imagination. Sonically and visually Gretsch guitars have always been unique in the musical landscape. To have my own signature Gretsch is an honor, and the Magpie is the combination of all of my favorite elements of Gretsch guitars.”

Rich Robinson has been at the forefront of rock ‘n’ roll for nearly three decades, ever since his high school days when he co-founded the Black Crowes. Heralded as one of the best live rock acts, the Black Crowes went on to sell over 35 million albums and churn out several charting singles including “Hard to Handle” and “She Talks to Angels,” which Robinson wrote the music for at the tender age of 15. Robinson continues to forge his indelible music legacy as the founder and guitarist for the Magpie Salute, whose 2018 studio album debut High Water I earned instant critical acclaim.

Summoning the light and dark of thundering tones, the G6136T Custom Shop Rich Robinson “Magpie” with Bigsby® commands the utmost respect.

A veritable hollow body cannon, this signature Falcon-style guitar features a highly resonant 3-ply maple body with solid spruce top and 1959-style trestle bracing with a spruce block under the bridge, and oversized F-holes for explosive sonic projection and maximum feedback control. A 12”- radius ebony fingerboard with 22 medium frets and mother of pearl Neo-Classic™ thumbnail inlays tops off a maple neck for playability as impressive as its style.

A TV Jones® Classic Plus humbucking bridge pickup provides pristine highs and stout lows with balanced harmonics, while a Broad’Tron™ BT65 neck pickup drives the guitar’s unique voice with a robust and punchy midrange and an uncommonly smooth high-end. The control layout— separate bridge and neck volume knobs, three-way position toggle switch, master tone and master volume with treble bleed circuit—allows for infinite tonal variations.

The G6136T-CSTRR is the epitome of style in Raven’s Breast Blue Relic, silver pickguard adorned with Magpie logo, silver sparkle body and neck binding, Rich’s “Feather and Circle” symbol carved into the top and nickel hardware. Other premium features include Grover® Imperial™ tuning machines, amber jeweled G-arrow control knobs, bone nut, Adjusto-Matic™ bridge with pinned ebony base and Bigsby® B6 tailpiece with string-thru shaft. A Gray Speckle premium hardshell case is also included.

This exclusive model is limited to 25 pieces globally.

For more information about this model, please visit gretschguitars.com.