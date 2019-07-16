G7th win European Product Design Award Peterborough, UK. July 2019

G7th, The Capo Company has won a prestigious European Product Design AwardTM for its innovative new Performance 3 capo with Adaptive Radius TechnologyTM (ART®), launched at Winter NAMM earlier this year.

The European Product Design AwardTM recognizes the efforts of talented designers and design teams who aim to improve our daily lives with a practical and beautiful creation, designed to solve a problem, make life easier or simply spread joy.

Nick Campling, G7th’s chief designer and Chairman, said on the award “It is an honour to receive this reward on behalf of the team so early in the product’s lifecycle. G7th and Bluefrog Design are proud to be counted among the best European designers, especially for a guitar accessory.

The award is for the ground-breaking ART® system that automatically adapts to the shape of any guitar fingerboard to offer unrivalled tuning stability. Combined with the award-winning Tension Control System that has been a feature of every Performance Capo since 2004, this European Award recognises our efforts to offer every guitar player a superior capo solution.”

The Performance 3 capo is available in our iconic Silver finish, Satin Black and 18kt Gold Plate, and comes with our Free Lifetime Warranty as standard.

For detailed information on the G7th capos, images, videos and other resources, or to find your local distributor visit https://www.g7th.com.

