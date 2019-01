Ray Cummins’ sixth exclusive lesson for VG demonstrates how to play with a steady thumb, a la Chet Atkins.

Train yours, then jump into “Freight Train!” Check out his flashy finale followed by “Row, Row, Row Your Boat.” Ray’s playing his ’98 Gibson Country Gentleman plugged into a Boss DD-2 through a ’66 Fender Princeton. Keep up with Ray at http://raycummins.com

Related