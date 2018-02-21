G&L Opens Custom Shop

G&L Musical Instruments has opened a Custom Shop at its factory in Fullerton, California.

Citing the pride he takes in the quality and variety of the company’s instruments, president Dave McLaren said they also realized there were limits to what they could do in a factory setting.

“The Custom Shop gives us the freedom to stretch out,” he said. “There will be more options such as hand-wound pickups, but it’s not just about choices; some customers love everything about their made-in-Fullerton G&Ls, but [some] want the finest cuts of wood and unsurpassed craftsmanship together.” Learn more at www.glguitars.com/customshop.