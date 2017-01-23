Shows Winter NAMM 2017 By Vintage Guitar Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Just like 1930s Paris all over again: John Jorgenson and his Quintet played a dazzling show of Django Reinhardt-style Gypsy jazz on Friday night at#NAMM2017 to celebrate Saga Instruments and the Jorgenson Signature Model Gitane guitars. Jorgenson traded guitar — and clarinet, and bouzouki — solos with violinist Jason Anick, and the audience was blown away by each tune. A masterful performance all around! We couldn’t decide which was our fave among James Trussart’s many funky-cool guitars at #NAMM2017. What’s your pick? Strymon’s new Riverside multi-stage overdrive pedal was front and center for players to try out at the company’s #NAMM2017 booth. The pedal offers harmonically rich drive inspired by vintage tube amps yet with a multitude of controls to shape your sound. It seems to be all sweet spot! And in that gold box, it’s a looker… The very gracious Carolyn Sills and Richard Hoover of The Santa Cruz Guitar Company at #NAMM2017 Magnatone’s stand at #NAMM2017 was crowned by this stunner — a Super Fifty-Nine Mark II amp all dressed up for a rocking night out. It doesn’t get much more stylish than that. Magnatone’s lineup of amps inspired some hot rockabilly picking. Get your clock rocked at #NAMM2017! Rocking The Clock brought us down memory lane with these unique clocks built from treasures of the past. Go check them out! Gretsch’s #NAMM2017 tribute to Duane Eddy featured Duane himself — playing a trio of Gretsch Guitars, naturally, including a new, specially made double-cut baritone guitar that was ideal for those lowdown twang licks Eddy’s famed for. He wailed away on a great set of his classic tunes, from “Yep!” to “Shazam,” to the obvious joy of a tiny select crowd on Thursday night. He was then joined on stage by none other than Jeff Beck for a playful guitar duel! Gretsch’s Joe Carducci and his team sure can host a party! (Photo by Eric Fairchild/courtesy of Gretsch Guitars) Duane Eddy and Jeff Beck go head to head during their top-secret showcase. One more pic of Jeff Beck and Duane Eddy’s guitar duel. Zachary Vex of ZVex explains at #NAMM2017 the workings of his Candela VibroPhase — the world’s first candle-powered guitar effect. Yes, you read right. Candle-powered, with just a single tea candle sending its oomph to solar cells. Designed for fans of the 1800s, this steampunk Uni-Vibe creates sounds from subtle vibrato to Leslie-like phasing. And now, ZVex has launched a VibroPhase for the rest of us, powered by a 9-volt battery ZVex’s new VibroPhase pedal — for fans of the 2010s. Germany’s Teuffel Guitars displayed one of their innovative models at NAMM. Fender’s Custom Shop featured a replica at#NAMM2017 of Robbie Robertson’s famous bronze-coated ’50s Stratocaster, which he played at The Band’s Last Waltz concert. The Custom Shop’s Justin Stewart shows off the guitar, explaining that both the replica and the original weigh about 15 pounds — which induces shoulder strain just hearing about it. Interestingly, the wood grain subtly shows through the bronze, creating a beautiful effect. And the rear two pickups are not a single humbucker, but two single coils placed alongside each other. Another view of the Custom Shop’s Robbie Robertson bronze Strat. Effects mastermind Mike Beigel was one of the founders of the legendary Musitronics and now heads Mu-FX. At #NAMM2017 he had a prototype of his new Phasor 2X along with the official unveiling of his Micro-Tron III — a miniaturized, 9-volt version of the near-mythical 1970s Mu-Tron III. A duet of Mu-FX Micro-Tron III pedals, Mike Beigel’s new, smaller, 9-volt version of the famous Musitronics Mu-Tron III. From Belgium, Tao Guitars. NAMM 2017 Rickenbacker didn’t have anything new at#NAMM2017, explains Brendan Duff of Ric, because they’ve got so many backed-up orders for all of their classic models! The company’s display was chock full of those classics, including this glorious lineup of 360-12 and 360 models. One of the crown jewels at Rickenbacker’s booth was this Fireglo Rose-Morris-style Model 1993 12-string. Share this:EmailPrintFacebookLinkedInRedditTwitterGoogleTumblrPinterestPocketTelegramWhatsAppSkype Related