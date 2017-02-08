Album of the Year

In his review (August ’15) of Jeff Beck’s latest recorded offering,’s Pete Prown cited the odd – but quite welcome – shift in the performer’s modus operandi.

“After years of on and off seclusion, Beck miraculously morphed into a road warrior this past decade,” Prown remarked. “The preponderance of song-oriented material is noteworthy here – unusual for a guy who staked out his career as a fusion instrumentalist.” Find all the details in the 2015 VG Readers’ Choice Awards.