Hall of Fame – Innovators

Tom Scholz

Inducted in 2016

There's a healthy dose of do-it-yourself grit involved in learning to play an instrument, write songs, and create music. Search far and wide, you likely won't find a bigger DIY guy than Tom Scholz.

George Beauchamp

Inducted in 2015

George Beauchamp's importance in guitar history is often overlooked – at least in part because his name never appeared on an instrument. Nonetheless he was a pioneer of amplification, perhaps the single most important contributor to the birth of the electric guitar. In the mid-1920's Beauchamp, a vaudeville Hawaiian guitarist, commissioned the Dopyera brothers of Los Angeles to build a guitar with a resonating metal cone instead of a wooden soundboard.

Randall Smith

Inducted in 2014

Founder of Mesa, his Mark I amplifier – dubbed the "Boogie" by Carlos Santana – was the first guitar amp with a "cascading" gain stage. It introduced high-gain tone without deafening sound-pressure levels and rose to prominence after being used by Santana on Abraxas.

Ernie Ball

Inducted in 2013

In the “realm” of the guitar, his name is well-known. But the “why” behind that reality is much less-known.

In the "realm" of the guitar, his name is well-known. But the "why" behind that reality is much less-known.

Born Roland Sherwood Ball, he grew up in Southern California and learned to play Hawaiian-steel guitar when he was just nine years old. As a young adult, he toured with the Tommy Duncan band and in the '50s enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, where he played with the USAF Band. Afterward, he returned to SoCal and resumed playing guitar in local clubs and lounges. His profile increased, however, when he scored a gig on "Western Varieties," a weekly show on Los Angeles' KTLA-TV, and from there better opportunities arose, including studio work and teaching.

Mike Matthews

Inducted in 2012

A true child of the '60s, he jammed with Jimi James and sold $10 fuzz pedals before founding Electro-Harmonix. The iconic guitar-effects company nearly died twice, but thanks to Matthews' foresight and savvy, it has flourished since being re-launched in the mid '90s.

Seymour Duncan

Inducted in 2011

The man who has done more than anyone to make the world aware how critical the pickup is to guitar tone, he has an incredibly deep appreciation for music, and started working with pickups simply to keep his own guitar in working order. After a stint playing music in Londonw and working in repair and research at Fender Soundhouse, he moved to California and established contact with music-industry luminaries including Leo Fender and Seth Lover. In 1978, together with his then-wife, Cathy, he started Seymour Duncan Pickups.

Paul Reed Smith

Inducted in 2010

After building guitars one at a time for years, in 1985 he launched a company that today is emblematic of an innovative large-scale American builder. His passion as strong as ever, he remains very much part of the day-to-day process in all of his shops – electric, acoustic, and amps.

George Fullerton

Inducted in 2009

Hired by Leo Fender in early 1948, he started in amplifier repair then helped his boss design the guitar that would become the Telecaster. Later, they teamed up on the Precision bass and the Strat. When the time came for both to move on, post-CBS, he put the G in G&L.

Floyd Rose

Inducted in 2008

In 1977 he introduced the locking-design vibrato and with the help of Eddie Van Halen, the device played a major role in how the solidbody electric guitar would be built and played for the next 15 years. More recently he introduced the Speedloader bridge design.

Dick Denney

Inducted in 2007

A trained electronics engineer, in 1955 he built a 15-watt amplifier and tried to sell it to Tom Jennings, who sold organs and Univox accordions with amps. Instead of placing an order to buy more amps, Jennings hired him. They adapted the name to Vox and as Chief Engineer from 1957 to ’67 he was responsible for the legendary AC15, which begat the AC10 and AC30. A trained electronics engineer, in 1955 he built a 15-watt amplifier and tried to sell it to Tom Jennings, who sold organs and Univox accordions with amps. Instead of placing an order to buy more amps, Jennings hired him. They adapted the name to Vox and as Chief Engineer from 1957 to ’67 he was responsible for the legendary AC15, which begat the AC10 and AC30.

John D’Angelico

Inducted in 2006

His New Yorker and Excel models were at once influenced by the Big Apple’s Art Deco aesthetic and hugely influential to every archtop builder of the 20th century. Instruments of exceedingly high quality, today his designs are considered the pinnacle of the form (especially for playing chord melodies) despite having been developed in the 1930s!

John and Rudy Dopyera

Inducted in 2005

Violin and cabinet makers who, in the early 1920s, started manufacturing banjos, they were one day approached by vaudeville guitarist George Beauchamp, whose acoustic guitar couldn’t be heard over the orchestra. Thus was born the National/Dobro concept of placing aluminum resonators in a guitar body – and the guitar was reinvented.

Hartley Peavey

Inducted in 2004

His innovations proved it was possible to produce good-quality, inexpensive, guitars and amps in the U.S. They made the company bearing his name one of the largest instrument builders in the world.

Lloyd Loar

Inducted in 2003

An acoustic engineer for Gibson from 1919 to 1924, he conducted visionary experiments with electric instruments as soon as amplification was invented. He also developed Gibson's Style 5 Master Model instruments; the F-5 is considered the ultimate mandolin design, the L-5 led the way for large-bodied archtops. His signature on an instrument's label puts its value amongst the elite.

Paul Bigsby

Inducted in 2002

Best known for his line of vibrato tailpieces, arguably his most important innovation was a thin-bodied, cutaway, solidbody electric guitar he built for Merle Travis, ca. 1947. It had many of the features that later became standard on more prominent guitars.

Adolf Rickenbacker

Inducted in 1999

In the 1920s he was machining parts for National’s new resonator guitars, which led to being approached by George Beauchamp with the idea to build the first electric. Their company, Ro-Pat-In, began building the Frying Pan lapsteel – the first truly successful electric guitar – in 1932, and received a patent for their “horseshoe” pickup in ’37.

Jim Marshall

Inducted in 1998

A lack of good public address and bass guitar amplification equipment in Britain prompted him to start building. Upon hearing the equipment, guitarists began approaching him to build an amp that could “dirty up” their tone, and the rest is history. All this from a drummer!

Seth Lover

Inducted in 1997

In 1957, he set about to make a pickup that wouldn’t produce the electromagnetic hum so pronounced in single-coils of the day. What he got was a pickup that produced higher volume. Ten years later, distortion was the rage in rock and roll, and humbuckers were the pickup of choice.

C.F. Martin, Sr.

Inducted in 1996

A German emigrant and one of America’s first guitar builders. His company is now more than 160 years old, still family-owned and operated, and produces some of the world’s most renowned instruments.

Ted McCarty

Inducted in 1995

President of Gibson for 16 years, he had a hand in many of Gibson’s most famous designs, including the ES-335, Flying V, Les Paul, Explorer, and Firebird.

Les Paul

Inducted in 1993

He is credited with many innovations, including tape delay, overdubbing, “sound on sound” and multi-track recording. Plus you probably have a guitar or two that bear his name on the headstock.

Orville Gibson

Inducted in 1992

He revolutionized mandolin-building in the late 1800s and applied the concepts to guitars, as well. Oh, and some of the greatest guitars ever made bear his name.

Leo Fender

Inducted in 1991

He gave us the Tele and the Strat, and the Precision Bass, but many point to his amps as his crowning technological achievement.

