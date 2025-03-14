The latest signature release from British pickup makers, Bare Knuckle Pickups.

Halcyon is the new signature humbucker set from Bare Knuckle Pickups and

Mike Stringer, guitarist from Canadian heavy metal band, Spiritbox.

The Halcyon humbuckers were born out of an intense R&D session with Mike

Stringer, Adam ‘Nolly’ Getgood and Tim Mills during a stopover in the UK on

Mike’s intense Spiritbox touring schedule. The brief was to create a

humbucker set designed primarily for 7 string guitars tuned down to F# and to

embrace not only Mike’s massive driven tone, but also his unique approach to

using bridge and neck pickups together for his clean tones.

The die was cast and Mike went back on tour for some heavy beta testing. By

the end of the run all of Mike’s live guitars featured the new Halcyon pickups.

Halcyons are built on a twin blade pole design which allows for even string to

string balance, no matter the string gauge or tuning, whilst being extremely

practical for multi-scale fitment too.

The bridge is powered by a trio of custom size ceramic magnets which help to

control the bottom end response, working in conjunction with the hot wind to

deliver an incredibly dialled in mid-range and high end attack.

Utilising a more moderate wind, the neck pickup is powered by an isotropic

Alnico V magnet to increase dynamic headroom and combine with the bridge

for Mike’s ambient clean tones. Both pickups are designed to have

exceptional coil split tones and work equally well wired in parallel.

“The Halcyons suit Mike’s style and needs perfectly. The bridge is an

outrageous riff machine with unreal output, aggressive attack and

masses of taut low end that give single note riffing satisfying thickness,

while not overwhelming the clarity of the ultra-low chugs Mike is known

for. The neck lives in another sonic dimension with a woody and bright,

but not spiky voice, refined to combine with the bridge for Mike’s

signature, almost slap bass-like, clean parts.

During the R&D session with Mike we knew these were the pickups for

him when he fell about laughing with glee as he tried them… trying them

myself I could see why: the sheer power of the sound they produce is

so addictive, and hearing your playing come back at you with such

attitude and drive regardless of how low you tune is an experience you

really need to have to understand!” Nolly

“The Halcyons are everything I’ve been looking for in a set of

pickups. Working with Tim and Nolly, we’ve been able to come up with

something very special, an extremely high output pickup that almost

reacts like an active. I’ve been through many different passive, and

active, sets over and beyond the last decade, and I can confidently say

these are perfect for my needs. From crushingly heavy tones, to glassy

cleans, I get everything out of them without compromise. Playing

primarily in low tunings, I’m always aiming to get the most clear and

consistent tone, so I can sit in the mix where I need to. The Halcyons

do a lot of the heavy lifting, making it so I can run low gain on my amp,

and get the regular amount of push and clarity that lower output

pickups don’t usually provide.” Mike

Halcyon humbuckers are all hand wound and assembled by hand at the Bare

Knuckle workshops in Cornwall U.K., and are available with the full range of

Bare Knuckle humbucker colours as well as custom finishes, blade colours

and covers.