Foley is an award-winning blues veteran, yet this is her first electric live album. It includes 11 songs primarily from the Canadian-born/longtime Texan’s 14 studio albums. Of course, no live album (this one recorded at the famed Continental Club) would be complete without some covers, and Foley delivers those, too.

Snapping off crisp, clean, thumbpicked and fingerpicked lines and chords on her famed Telecaster, “Pinky,” Foley’s singing equally helps her convey the songs’ messages. Her rhythm section features bassist Jon Penner and drummer Corey Keller, while guest guitarist Derek O’Brien sits in occasionally to trade dueling licks with Foley.

“New Used Car” opens with a smooth beat, but Foley quickly loosens rockin’ riffin’ magnified by that sweet Fender tone. “Walkin’ Home” grooves to a Bo Diddley-like shuffle beat and country influences creep in on “Highwayside.” Howlin’ Wolf’s “Howlin’ for My Darlin’” features Foley and O’Brien cuttin’ heads. Slip-sliding riffs and vibrato touches highlight the terrific Jody Williams instrumental “Hooked on Love (a.k.a. Lucky Lou).” The saucy “Better” percolates before the guitar gets aggressive. Two compelling, but odd covers (for a blues record, anyway) are Bob Dylan’s “Positively 4th Street” and Cheap Trick’s “High Roller.” Blues boosters, step right up!

This article originally appeared in VG’s February 2024 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.