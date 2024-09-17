EarthQuaker Devices Ledges

Billed as a Tri-Dimensional Reverberation Machine, the Earthquaker Ledges boasts a user-friendly interface with no menus or deep MIDI commands to figure out.

Its controls are Mix (wet/dry) and Length (reverb tail), plus Damping to reduce treble to taste. The unit also has Live mode (your real-time, physical setting of the knobs) and a Preset mode, which gives access to six locations that can be saved. Thankfully, the preset function is stone-cold simple – just find a sound you like, press the red button until it starts blinking, then press again. It’s that easy.

The heart of the matter is three reverb modes, offering Room (slapback to mid-sized rooms), Hall (big spaces), and Plate for longer, more-reflective reverbs. If you crank up the Length and Mix knobs in Plate, you can get almost-infinite repeats for shoegaze and ambient applications – you can even turn off the pedal and solo over this endless tail. Another perk is that the footswitch doesn’t chop the tails off, so you can enjoy a natural decay if you jump to another effect.

With a dandy price and buckets of cool, professional-grade sounds and functions, the Ledges isn’t just a fascinating reverb for those who love to explore, it’s a gateway to near-endless creativity.

This article originally appeared in VG’s January 2024 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.