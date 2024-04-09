Fender Announces Lincoln Brewster Signature Stratocaster

April 9, 2024. Scottsdale, AZ. Fender is thrilled to introduce the Lincoln Brewster Artist Signature Stratocaster®, a guitar paying homage to the soulful and dynamic playing style of the worship musician Lincoln Brewster. With a career spanning three decades, Brewster has inspired countless fans.

Today, as a husband, father, pastor, and musician, Lincoln Brewster continues to inspire audiences worldwide with his heartfelt songs of worship and messages of hope. His latest album, God Of The Impossible, reflects his unwavering belief in the power of faith and love to overcome life’s challenges.

Crafted with an ash body and featuring a captivating Olympic Pearl lacquer finish, the Lincoln Brewster Stratocaster® is a modern classic, blending timeless design with contemporary features. Equipped with a trio of DiMarzio® single-coil pickups, this guitar delivers vintage tones with zero hum, while its onboard active boost and custom mid-boost provide extra power and focus for any musical endeavor. The Lincoln Brewster Artist Signature Stratocaster® is not only a tribute to Brewster’s impact within worship community but also a versatile instrument that will inspire musicians across genres.

Highlighted Specs include:

A trio of single-coil pickups—two DiMarzio® Area 58TM pickups in the neck and middle positions, and a DiMarzio Area 61TM at the bridge

“Soft V” maple neck with nitrocellulose lacquer finish and the maple fingerboards 22 medium-jumbo frets

Onboard active boost, activated via the push/pull volume control, and custom mid-boost, controlled by the Tone 1 knob