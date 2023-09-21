MUSIC RISING ANNOUNCES MUSIC RISING LAHAINA: An Effort to Aid Musicians and Cultural Workers After the Devastation of the Fires of August 8th

New York, New York – (September 21, 2023) – Music Rising, the charitable organization founded in 2005 by U2’s The Edge and legendary producer Bob Ezrin, along with a host of music industry partners after Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans and the Gulf South, has announced its effort to help musicians and cultural artists whose lives have been upended by the devastating fires that leveled the town of Lahaina on the beautiful island of Maui on August 8, 2023.

Musicians and cultural artists lost their homes, their livelihoods, their instruments and in too many cases their loved ones. The fires destroyed everything in their path including many places where artists performed. Music Rising is committing resources to Music Rising Lahaina to aid local musicians and cultural artists by replacing their instruments or providing financial support.

Applications are available for working musicians or cultural artists, including gig workers, who would like to apply for a replacement instrument or musical equipment or financial support. Approved applicants will be notified via email, text or phone.

Music Rising is also donating proceeds from the sale of official Music Rising merchandise to the Music Rising Lahaina effort through November of 2023. Anyone can help by purchasing Music Rising merchandise offered in the Music Rising store available by clicking on the STORE tab at musicrisinglahaina.org. Each item purchased will benefit those in need in Lahaina.

Music Rising Lahaina recognizes the rich musical heritage of the region and knows that music not only saves lives but brings things back to life.

Music Rising Lahaina is administered by the Positively Kai Foundation. The Musician’s Advisory Group includes Todd Hensley, Beamer, Jake Shimabukuro, Jeff Peterson and Joshua Kahula. Partners include Mana Mentors, Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation, the Guitar Center Music Foundation and MusiCares.