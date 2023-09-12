Elite Acoustics EAE D6-8 Pro

A knee-jerk first impression of the Elite Acoustics D6-8 Pro might be, “Dang, that is small.” But its one-foot cube packs serious effects and features, including an 80-watt amp, six-channel mixer, and a raft of digital effects. Stereo operation, Bluetooth capability, and the ability to save “user scenes” all help make it not just another acoustic amp.

A bi-amped design, the top of the D6-8 Pro has a digital screen that lets the user easily jump between effects, levels, and deeper tweaking. Plenty loud, its effects sound sumptuous, even for a small cab housing an 8″ woofer and 1″ tweeter. You can deeply edit chorus, delay, and reverb effects, as well as find a compressor and noise gate for each channel.

The back-panel digital mixer is just as important as the top, with a three-band EQ with mid sweep, high-pass filter, and notch filter on each channel. Connections include 1/4″ and XLR inputs, stereo Channel 5/6, and XLR outs.

In tests, the Elite D6-8 PRO was a powerhouse of flexibility and tone, delivering big, gorgeous acoustic/electric sounds from its tiny footprint – it also works with vocals, keyboards, and other instruments. And while it’s not cheap, it’s a certifiable case of “you get what you pay for.”

