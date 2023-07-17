Punk-Rock Pioneer Ivan Julian

NYC Luminary Goes Avant-Garde!

Ivan Julian does an experimental take on “Misty” before going into the solo from “Love Is Good,” followed by some of the title track from his new album “Swing Your Lanterns.” His Strat is straight-punk DIY – a ’62 body with a ’72 neck. “I glued it together because the body with four screw holes wobbled against the three-hole neck,” he said. He’s plugged into his favorite silverface Twin with EV SRO Alnico 12s, miked with a Royer 121. Catch our review of the album in the July issue. Read Now!