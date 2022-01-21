Donner Teams up with Guitarist and Internet Sensation Kfir Ochaion for NAMM Believe in Music 2022

New York City, Jan 20. 2022 – Donner, the pioneer of innovative instruments and electronics, is making its US debut at NAMM Believe in Music 2022. To honor this achievement, Donner has partnered with electric guitarist Kfir Ochaion to represent the brand and showcase their award-winning Seeker Series DST-400 electric guitar on the official NAMM web stream hosted on BelieveinMusic.tv on January 20-21.

NAMM Believe in Music Week is a global gathering to unify and support the people who bring music to the world. The event, which is taking place virtually on attend.believeinmusic.tv, will be presented to millions of music fans from all over the world. Every year NAMM brings together instrument makers with the world’s top musicians. The two-day event will feature inspiring interviews, live performances, and tutorials.