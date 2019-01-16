Keith Richards Set to Reissue “Talk Is Cheap”

In 1988 Keith Richards released his first ever solo album,cTalk Is Cheap an 11-track master class in rock and roll.

It all began in 1986, when Keith was restless. The Stones were inactive and as Keith says It was one of those “forget about it times”. He’d worked with drummer Steve Jordan on the Chuck Berry film Hail Hail Rock ‘n Roll and was looking for another challenge. He’d never before considered making a solo album and admits to initially being “dragged kicking and screaming” into the studio.

Throughout his storied career with the Rolling Stones, he had always been a one band man. “My central focus had always been that one thing,” Keith says. “I felt like in the Stones I had the perfect vehicle for what I wanted to do. I couldn’t imagine putting something else together would be equally satisfying.”

Thankfully he put together the incomparable X-Pensive Winos. From the start it felt like a band, with guitarist Waddy Wachtel an obvious first addition to Steve Jordan. “Waddy and I are like Ronnie and me,” Keith says. “Within five minutes it’s like you’ve known each other all your lives.”

With Charley Drayton, who plays bass and drums, three became four, then five with singer and keyboard player Ivan Neville. All of them were mutli-instrumentalists, musical all-rounders who set up camp at Le Studio, outside Quebec. Isolated from big city distractions, the music flowed from the start. “There was a roll going on and all I had to do was hang onto it,” Keith says.

One of the first tracks they recorded was the explosive ‘Take It So Hard’, a tight but loose classic that easily illustrates why Keith is called the human riff.

It defines modern rock music.

Recording later moved onto Montserrat, Bermuda and other locales with guest appearances from an all-star cast including Sarah Dash, Bootsy Collins, Maceo Parker, the Memphis Horns, Patti Sciafia and Mick Taylor.

There’s a joyous swagger to Talk Is Cheap that permeates each and every song. It sounds as good today as it did thirty years ago – in Keith’s words “as fresh as the day it was made”. This reissue also includes 6 bonus tracks, four of which feature pianist Johnnie Johnson including Eddie Taylor’s ‘Big Town Playboy’, ‘Blues Jam’, ‘’Slim’ and the kinetic Jimmy Reed cover ‘My Babe’.

The Super Deluxe and Deluxe box set includes special, exclusive housing and folios, extensive sleeve notes by Anthony De Curtis telling the story” of the album’s production, release and cultural impact, unseen photo’s and rare memorabilia.

“This album holds up,“ Keith Richards says. “I’ve been listening to it and not through the mists of nostalgia either because it doesn’t affect me that way. This is more than the sum of its parts. I really admire it. We were having fun and you can hear it.” Talk Is Cheap will be released as CD, vinyl, Deluxe and Super Deluxe box set.

Single CD and vinyl full tracklisting:

1. Big Enough

2. Take It So Hard

3. Struggle

4. I Could Have Stood You Up

5. Make No Mistake

6. You Don’t Move Me

7. How I Wish

8. Rockawhile

9. Whip It Up

10. Locked Away

11. It Means A Lot

‘Talk Is Cheap’ Deluxe & Super Deluxe Box Set includes these extra bonus tracks:

1. Blues Jam

2. My Babe

3. Slim

4. Big Town Playboy

5. Mark On Me

6. Brute Force

Deluxe Box Set also comes with

– 180g LP album &180g LP bonus material

– the 7” Single (Take It So Hard / I Could Have Stood You Up)

– the 7” Single (Make No Mistake / It Means A Lot)

– CD album & CD containing bonus material

– 80 page hardback book featuring Anthony De Curtis essay, new interview with Keith Richards and extensive photos,

– Memorabilia: 1x tour laminate, 2x lyric sheets, original Talk Is Cheap playback invite, tour guitar pick and 2x posters

– Housed in a folio pack wrapped in Fender guitar case material

Super Deluxe box set

– Limited & Numbered

– All content matches the Deluxe Box set

– a one-of-a-kind casing replicating Keith’s favourite Fender guitar, ‘Micawber’

– hand-reliced ash wood with original Fender guitar elements, handmande at the Fender Custom Shop in California