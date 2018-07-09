Eastwood RD Artist

Issued during Gibson’s infamous “Norlin era,” the original RD Artist has become surprisingly collectible over the years, thanks to its melted-Firebird shape and active electronics from the Moog synthesizer folks. Now, the reissue masters at Eastwood have resurrected the RD with some differences, including a price below the four-figure values of vintage models.

Eastwood’s RD Artist has a basswood body, set and bound maple neck, block pearloid inlays, rosewood fingerboard with 22 frets, black pickguard, chrome hardware, and original headstock shape, a neck cutaway that allows easy access to the 20th fret, and an unusual 25.5″ scale (Gibson’s standard is 24.75″).

Sounds are courtesy of two humbuckers (with individual Volume controls and a master Tone) and Eastwood’s battery-powered Transwarp Drive treble boost, activated with a toggle on the front.

Weighing about 7.5 pounds, the Eastwood is a formidable piece of basswood, but comfortable and solid-feeling. Its neck was set up nicely, displaying the large-D profile so popular these days and sporting a low, quick action. Running through a variety of amps, the axe was a solid tonal performer with a massive rock persona with the Transwarp Drive engaged for riffs, solos, or your standard Aerosmith, Heart, or Styx medley. The booster really gave the output a smack in the face as well as a monster boost in volume (there is a trim control in the control cavity).

It’s easy to like the Eastwood RD. It’s not light, but balances nicely and has all-around good construction and reasonable hardware. Loaded with ’70s appeal, it’s an excellent value with a retro vibe for players who look back on the Norlin era with a degree of fondness. There are more of us out there than you think.

