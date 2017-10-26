Conan Signs Les Paul For GuitarTown

Conan O’Brien, host of TBS’ “Late Night” show, recently signed a Les Paul painted by Michelle Kyle with a humorous illustration of O’Brien. The guitar will be auctioned during a benefit for the T.J. Martell Foundation’s GuitarTown Kids project at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. The Gibson Foundation is a partner in the project, and others who have contributed signatures include Miley Cyrus, Blake Shelton, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Levine, Jimmy Kimmel, Rita Ora, Selena Gomez, Brett Eldredge, and Rob Gronkowski. For more, visit www.tjmartell.org.

