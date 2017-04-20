Indiana Guitar Show 2017

By Vintage Guitar
8 tables with thousands of parts frrom Mike at Gman Music
Brad Gibson [back to camera] busy with sales.
Casey Michaels and Kid Comet discuss the merits of The Gibson J-200 over the Vox Phantom.
Forrest Lee Junior with his B Benders [he knows how to make them AND use them!]...
Indiana GS crew
Indiana Guitar Show shirt.
Indys oldest tradition, Arthurs Music Store [ask Bonamassa]
Karla, Karly and Grayson [Prather] stamping at the entrance.
Linda from Arthurs Music with that 58 Strat numbered 300000
Eddie Prather (promotor) with John DeGroff [original Bassist for CCM great Petra]
More than just Guitars! Old Ludwig kit withJohn Lennon....
Ruvane with Coin Guitar Picks! Skin Tone Picks!!!! Because TONE MATTERS
Show co promoter Doug Spencer & my son Jackson Prather at instrument checkin
Vintage Guitar Magazine readers!!!!!
Weber speakers
White River dulcimer and Rivington Guitars in the background (Howie ended up with a nice Rickenbacker with Tom Petty signature.
White River dulcimer and Rivington Guitars in the background (Howie ended up with a nice Rickenbacker with Tom Petty signature.)
Worlds greatest MandoCello's from Nashville
