Shows Indiana Guitar Show 2017 By Vintage Guitar Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter 8 tables with thousands of parts frrom Mike at Gman Music Brad Gibson [back to camera] busy with sales. Casey Michaels and Kid Comet discuss the merits of The Gibson J-200 over the Vox Phantom. Forrest Lee Junior with his B Benders [he knows how to make them AND use them!]… Indiana GS crew Indiana Guitar Show shirt. Indys oldest tradition, Arthurs Music Store [ask Bonamassa] Karla, Karly and Grayson [Prather] stamping at the entrance. Linda from Arthurs Music with that 58 Strat numbered 300000 Eddie Prather (promotor) with John DeGroff [original Bassist for CCM great Petra] More than just Guitars! Old Ludwig kit withJohn Lennon…. Ruvane with Coin Guitar Picks! Skin Tone Picks!!!! Because TONE MATTERS Show co promoter Doug Spencer & my son Jackson Prather at instrument checkin Vintage Guitar Magazine readers!!!!! Weber speakers White River dulcimer and Rivington Guitars in the background (Howie ended up with a nice Rickenbacker with Tom Petty signature.) Worlds greatest MandoCello's from Nashville