Mud Ride: A Messy Trip Through The Grunge Explosion

Mudhoney never really cashed in on the early-’90s grunge sweepstakes. In fact, its members have largely eschewed the G word. Until now. Lead guitarist and cofounder Steve Turner chronicles Mudhoney’s formation and career while providing a parallel (if sometimes jaundiced) primer on the incubation, hatching, and bloated death of grunge.

In addition to his personal history, Turner revisits the recording of Mudhoney’s influential (if not lucrative) releases and reflects on favorite artists like Devo, the Replacements, and James Taylor. He delves into his gear, touching on his penchant for pawnshop guitars, how the Mustang became his early go-to, his soft spot for vintage fuzz pedals, and his current use of a Guild Starfire. Interesting anecdotes include a revealing account of Mudhoney and Metallica’s mutual admiration.

Mudhoney was more steeped in garage, hardcore, and psych than grunge’s “big four” (Pearl Jam, Soundgarden, Alice In Chains, Nirvana), but Turner’s book is an entertaining and readable ride through the history of a band whose influence outpaced its success in the conventional sense. Included are rare photos and a foreword by Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard.

