Fender Micro Mustang

Fender’s Micro Mustang is a pocket-sized contraption offering 12 amplifier models including classic Fender, “British,” and “American,” along with 12 time-based effects. It uses color-coded LEDs instead of an LCD screen, so there’s a bit of learning involved, but it’s useful for laying down practice riffs and song ideas, and can interface with digital recording software.

This article originally appeared in VG’s September 2021 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.