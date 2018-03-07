“Adopt an Instrument” at National Music Museum

The National Music Museum, Vermillion, South Dakota, has initiated an Adopt an Instrument program to encourage individuals to join the NMM in its mission to collect, conserve, research, and exhibit instruments. Options include donating to a preservation fund named for a ’71 Martin D-28 and ’67 Gibson Hummingbird used for years by Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash, or adopting a specific NMM instrument. Adopters receive a studio-quality digital portrait of the adopted instrument(s) and a recognition label near the exhibit. Adoptions are tax-deductible and active for one year. For more information, visit goo.gl/LFb2sq.

