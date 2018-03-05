PRS Announces John Mayer Silver Sky

The PRS Silver Sky is the result of a collaboration with John Mayer and has PRS 635JM single-coil pickups, a bolt-on maple neck with “reverse” headstock, 25.5” scale, Mayer signature 635JM carve, and 7.25” fretboard radius. Other features include vintage-style tuners with PRS’ locking design, steel PRS vibrato tailpiece, bone nut, curved/molded jack plate, and double-action truss rod. It’s available in four colors. Learn more at www.prsguitars.com.

