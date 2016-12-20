Carr Amps Introduces Mercury V

Carr Amplifiers’ Mercury V is a 16-watt head or 1×12 combo that uses two 6V6 output tubes, four 12AX7 tubes in the preamp section, custom American-made transformers, and a Celestion M-65 Creamback speaker. Its switchable attenuator cuts output to three watts or less, making it practical for home use or plugging into a computer interface. Other features include dual Volume controls via its Classic Parallel or Modded Series toggle, three-band tone stack, recording/PA line-out, tube-driven spring reverb, Jupiter signal caps, cabling by Analysis Plus and Transparent, and a cabinet made from Yellow pine harvested in North Carolina. Learn more at carramps.com and visit them in booth 5793 at NAMM.

