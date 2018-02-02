John Page Classic Hosting Online Performances

Guitar builder John Page Classic is set to launch a series of live performances that will be streamed online. The first happens Saturday, February 3, with guitarist Matt Zara, a session guitarist and producer from London, backed by the John Page Classic house band, The Clock Reads.

“Matt has an original statement to make, and we can’t wait to break him in the U.S. and beyond,” said Howard Swimmer, founder & CEO of JPC’s parent company, HRS Unlimited. “And the band is a diverse, unique jazz-rock band with potential to attract a global audience.”

The event begins at 8 p.m. EST on the John Page Guitars Facebook page, www.facebook.com/events/1980592745528378.