Butch Trucks, drummer and founding member of the Allman Brothers Band, died the night of January 24 in West Palm Beach, Florida. He was 69 and is survived by his wife, four children, and four grandchildren.

Donations and remembrances in his name can be made to The Big House Museum in Macon, Georgia;

www.thebighousemuseum.com

