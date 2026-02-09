– Advertisement –

Price: $180

www.xotic.us

Xotic Effects’ AC Booster-V2 offers all the signature sounds of the company’s popular original while bringing improved touch sensitivity, gain, and overtones.

Using Classic Mode, the pedal offers the original AC Booster’s signature sound; Gain controls grit, Volume tweaks output level, Bass secures low-end, Treble manages highs. Jump to Modern Mode and you’ll hear enhanced gain and articulation; dip switches adjust Compression, Classic/Modern mode, Low Mid Boost, and High Mid Boost (both of which produce up to 6db).

Playing a Les Paul Standard and an American Standard Strat through a Mesa Boogie Badlander 25 set clean, we started with the ACV2 controls at noon and were greeted with an impressive bump in overall thickness. With Compression, Modern Mode, and Hi Mid Boost dip switches engaged, the sound recalled rock-era Gary Moore tones. Boost mode offered cranked rock lead tones, while diming Gain and Treble overcame a bass-heavy stage mix. Even when maxed, the ACV2 retained musicality.

Perfect for the minimalist, the ACV2 is a robust, no-frills asset to any rig that can also chill nicely for the smooth stuff. Once dialed-in, users can discover a range of sparking versatility. – Oscar Jordan

This article originally appeared in VG’s June 2025 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.