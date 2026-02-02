– Advertisement –

Amy Venable: Jeremiah Shepherd.

On Money & Power, Ally Venable wields the power of wisdom and emotional connection. It’s an album about empowerment and comeuppance, but there’s plenty of playtime with guest stars Shemekia Copeland and Christone “Kingfish” Ingram. An audio bluesfest, it’s songwriting brings substance carried by guitarists swinging for the fences.

What does the albums title represent?

What it means for me is being a voice for communities who may not have a voice. They may not have an outlet like I have. Some women may not have found a voice for themselves, but they can find that voice within me and the music I put out. I also wanted to create something fun and showcase my guitar playing in a powerful way.

Also, I want to challenge the status quo, unite people, and have a conversation. I’d like to provoke thought within my art. The title track is a powerful anthem. It celebrates the rise of women in a traditionally male-dominated world.

I’d like to create a space for women to know they can enjoy this music, too. The more I create that space, the more women will feel comfortable coming out to blues shows. I’ve seen more women at shows, and it’s amazing. I saw a little girl in awe because she saw someone onstage that looked like her. This builds confidence for her to go on any path and do what she wants to do.

Do you still get side-eye from men watching you play guitar?

I felt more of it when I was younger. I’m getting a lot of support from players like Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Buddy Guy, and Joe Bonamassa. I’m on the Experience Hendrix Tour right now, and everyone is so welcoming. When you start to not let outside influences impact your mental state and confidence in your playing, you see less of that. If you feed the positive things in your life and do not play for outside validation and instead play for the connection, you’ll start seeing less of the side-eye. If you’re solidified within yourself, in your playing, and in who you are as a person, you see less of that.

You play great slide on “Heal Me.” Does slide come naturally to you?

– Advertisement –

I play by ear and take in influences. On that track, it was a Led Zeppelin thing. I wanted to have a “When The Levee Breaks” moment. The slide is so emotive, and it’s another way to sing and introduce a melody.

You sing “Unbreakable” with Shemekia Copeland.

She has been so supportive of me and my music. It’s important to have other women check on you in this type of music. She’s been a great friend and someone I look up to. She’s the blues queen, and I was so excited to do a duet with her. “Unbreakable” is a defiant anthem that celebrates women and unites us. We come from two different walks of life, but we’re singing about our experiences.

Do you have a Les Paul that you love the best?

My main Les Paul is a Standard Limited Colours Edition. It was created in the ’90s. It sounds and feels so good, but I’ve dropped it, broken it, and fixed it so many times. I call my guitar “The Wounded Warrior” (laughs). I’ve worked with Gibson quite a bit, and they’re amazing. They support artists and want to inspire musicians and create spaces for them. I also play a Jimmy Wallace Strat he built for me a while back, and I like it a lot.

How about amplifiers?

On the Hendrix tour, I’m using a Fender Super Reverb that I used that on the album along with a Vox AC30. I use that for soloing. On the road, I use Category 5 amps. They have a nice clean tone, and I can really push pedals through them. I use the Analog Man King Of Tone for my main overdrive and lead playing. I also have a vintage Vox wah.

– Advertisement –

You and Christone “Kingfish” Ingram share real musical chemistry on “Brown Liquor.”

The opening of the song reminds me of the Tedeschi Trucks Band. Kingfish’s lead playing is incredible. I told him, “If we ever play this song onstage, we’re going to have to have some brown liquor on stage so we can share a toast!” (laughs) I’ve known him for 10 years, and I’ve been playing with him on the Hendrix tour.

What’s on your schedule after the tour?

I’m going home to rehearse with my band. I have a seven-piece band with a horn section and backup singers, and I’m going to start my Money & Power tour in Europe. – Oscar Jordan

This article originally appeared in VG’s June 2025 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.