– Advertisement –

Lari Basilio: Eduardo Orelha.

On Lari Basilio’s latest record, Redemption, art and life collide to make beautiful music. Effortless instrumental guitar techniques merge with rib-sticking melodies to captivate and astonish. Bassist Leland Sklar and drummer Vinnie Colaiuta are back to add rhythmic fire, but Basilio’s muse is life’s challenges and, of course, super cool gear.

You became a mother. Congratulations.

I’m living the most exciting time in my life right now. It’s amazing. I’ve always dreamed about becoming a mom. I am a person of faith, so redemption is important to me, and I will always remember the greatest sacrifice. Redemption also had another meaning for me because of everything that I’d been through. The songs became the soundtrack to this phase of my life – I went through a miscarriage then I got pregnant again. Now, I have my son with me, which is a blessing.

You had a lot to write about.

Everything I write is connected to moments of my life. It’s not always easy. It’s not every day that the inspiration is right there and palpable. When I go through personal challenges, it becomes more vivid and translates easily into music. Because of that, every album is different.

Was Redemption tough to make?

During the sad moments, the guitar really helps. It’s great to be playing, and the guitar brings so much joy to my life. I love to play and write songs. I had some sad and tough moments, but I’m happy now, living the best moments of my life. Even with all the sad moments and emotions, it was not a difficult album to write.

“Bliss” and “The Way Home” cover a lot of atmospheric territory.

I like to be versatile in terms of style as much as I can. I never know how many rocking tunes or ballads I’m going to have. I keep writing until I see what I have. On Redemption, I have more rocking tunes, which is what I love. I also have to have ballads and groove stuff. For me, the melodic points are very important. I like to challenge myself to keep things melodic and see how can I create new melodies. I want to keep the listener interested. I love sitting down to craft every song.

How did you achieve such a smooth lead tone?

I was looking for a modern sound similar to the previous album. I’ve been using the same rig for a few years now – a couple of Laney amps and my Ibanez signature LB1, which serves for many different styles and situations. I have a new pedal from JHS, the Violet Signature Distortion. I recorded all the lead-guitar parts with it in front of my Laney Lionheart.

– Advertisement –

Did you experiment with any other lead tones?

I have the sound in my head pretty much (laughs), but I vary things a lot. I try to go from low-gain to high-gain, but always keep the midrange in my tone, which I love. I’m always thinking, “How can I accentuate the mids?” When I have the opportunity to develop signature products, it’s something I always look for. I was able to get closer to that with my Ibanez LB1, my Seymour Duncan signature pickups, and this pedal. I have a really good combination. It’s a constant search for the tone, but it’s also a fun journey. I’m still trying to get there (laughs).

What was it like, playing with Leland Sklar and Vinnie Colaiuta?

It was a dream. Those guys are living legends. For me, it’s a privilege and an honor to record with them again. It’s my third album with Vinnie and my second with Leland. Each time, we have more fun. They’re amazing musicians who put their heart and soul into every song. They know exactly what to do and they know what the song needs. I learned so much from them. I feel so blessed and honored to have the opportunity to work with them.

What’s next?

I have tour dates in Europe and South America, and we’re putting together dates in the U.S.

Are you bringing the baby?

Yes (laughs)! – Oscar Jordan

– Advertisement –

This article originally appeared in VG’s June 2025 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.