MusicNomad is running a fun Valentine’s Day challenge for guitar players — and it’s a good one.

Has Your Guitar Been KISSed? 💋🎸

This Valentine’s Day, MusicNomad is asking one big question: Has your guitar been KISSed? Show your guitar some love with a KEEP IT SIMPLE, SETUP (KISS)™ using your favorite MusicNomad setup products, then snap a photo or short video of you kissing your newly setup guitar with the setup kits in the background and post it on social, tagging @musicnomadcare and using #kissyourguitar for a chance to win big.



🏆 1st: $1,000 cash

🥈 2nd: $500 MusicNomad website credit

🥉 3rd: $250 MusicNomad website credit



Every unique setup post counts as an individual entry and they will announce the three lucky winners on February 14th on their social channels – so make sure you’re following along. If you’ve never done a KISS setup before, they’ve got you covered. Grab a 6 pc. KISS Setup Kit and follow along with their free setup booklet and videos. Join tens of thousands of musicians who use their KISS tool kits to have their guitars look, sound and play the best.



This giveaway is open worldwide. Reach out to marketing@musicnomad.com for a copy of the rules