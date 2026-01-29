“Buy That Guitar” podcast with special guests Robb Lawrence and Kim Shaheen

– Advertisement –

Kim Shaheen, Robb Lawrence and Ram Tuli.

Season 03 Episode 10

In Episode 3.10 of “Buy That Guitar,” host Ram Tuli is joined by Robb Lawrence and Kim Shaheen. Robb’s experience in the vintage market spans from the golden age of electric-guitar innovation to the modern world. Beyond simply studying the history, he lived it, documented it, and played alongside giants who created it. Kim is a veteran session guitarist and guitar collector with a career spanning more than five decades. Best known for his work in the late ’60s and ’70s London scene, he has brushed shoulders with rock legends.



