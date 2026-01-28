 Magnatone and Slash announce the Lil’ Viper 

– Advertisement –

ST. LOUIS, MO – January 22, 2026 – Magnatone is thrilled to announce the Lil’ Viper – the latest member of the Slash Collection. It’s a lightweight amp designed to deliver a remarkably big tone. Developed with Slash, the Lil’ Viper packs its unmistakable Master Collection tone into a surprisingly powerful 8-watt combo amp that’s perfect for home, studio and, of course, backstage.

Obeid Khan, Magnatone’s Chief Engineer, collaborated with Slash to create this super portable amp for practice and show prep. “The Lil’ Viper is Magnatone’s smallest, most portable offering in the Slash line-up,” says Khan. “Slash wanted a big-sounding backstage solution so we worked together to literally create a big amp…in a little box.”

Slash adds, “I’m not exaggerating when I say this is the most kick ass amp of its size I’ve ever heard. Its sound actually kicks the ass of amps 3 times its size.“

Like all Magnatone amps, the Lil’ Viper is made in the USA and features a single 12AX7 preamp tube and a pair of NOS 6AQ5 power tubes delivering 8 watts of push-pull Class AB output through a Magnatone Custom 8” ceramic magnet speaker. A High/Low gain switch gives players two distinct voicings. As Khan explains, “Low Gain is a classic, slightly broken-up gain architecture. High gain is a modified type of saturation tone.” Khan also adds that the tone control adds highs and reduces lows as it’s turned up.

Additional Lil’ Viper features include a Slash-requested, speaker-emulated 1/4” headphone output that mutes the internal speaker while still allowing players full control of the amp’s features. There’s a 1/8” line input for playing with backing tracks. Elegantly dressed in Slash’s signature Purple Python cosmetics, the Lil’ Viper roars visually with a backlit Magnatone logo and gold-accented control panel hardware – including the signature vintage-style Magnatone chevron.

Ted Kornblum, President & CEO of Magnatone, says, “While it may be the smallest amp in the Slash collection, the Lil’ Viper really delivers a surprisingly big sound that stands up proudly to its bigger brothers in the collection.”

The Lil’ Viper is available exclusively in Purple Python with a MAP of $1,899. To learn more or to find a dealer near you, visit www.magnatoneusa.com. NAMM attendees can stop by Booth #5237 in Hall D for additional information during The NAMM Show.

About Magnatone

The Magnatone brand was first established in 1937 in Los Angeles, CA. The company is most famous for inventing and patenting the stereo pitch-shifting vibrato effect using a non-moving part. Legendary artists such as Buddy Holly, Lonnie Mack, Jeff Beck, and Robert Ward have all used Magnatone. Magnatone Amplifiers was revived by Ted Kornblum in 2007, and today the company manufactures high-end boutique tube guitar amplifiers made in the USA. Guitarists including Billy Gibbons, Slash, Neil Young, Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile, Lukas Nelson, Charlie Sexton, and Neko Case are just a few of the artists who play Magnatone.

For more information, visit magnatoneusa.com.