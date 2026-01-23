Lerxst Announces ATWAS – All The World’s A Stage Wah / Volume Pedal 

– Advertisement –

A new performance-ready optical Wah & Volume pedal developed with Morley

BURGAW, NC, January 22, 2026 (9:00am EST) – Alex Lifeson and Lerxst, in collaboration with legendary pedal innovators Morley, announce the release of the Lerxst ATWAS (All The World’s A Stage) Wah / Volume Pedal available now for $299 as a limited-run of 500 pedals exclusively through the LERXST Reverb Store. For more information and to purchase, please click here.

Designed for expressive live performance and uncompromising tonal integrity, the ATWAS combines Morley’s iconic optical Wah with ultra-smooth optical Volume control and an onboard Wah Boost—delivering a versatile, stage-ready tool built for modern players who demand feel, reliability, and tone in equal measure.

Inspired by Lifeson’s decades-long relationship with Wah and Volume pedals as tools of musical expression, the ATWAS is engineered to respond naturally to playing dynamics while preserving the player’s core tone. From subtle swells to commanding lead lines that cut through the mix, the ATWAS is built failsafe for real-world stages, studios, and sessions.

“All the world’s a stage, and how you control dynamics on that stage matters,” explains Lifeson. “Wah and volume pedals have always been essential tools for me, not just effects. With the ATWAS, we focused on creating something that feels completely natural underfoot, preserves your tone, and gives you control without distraction.”

At the heart of the ATWAS is Morley’s proven optical circuitry, eliminating the wear and tear associated with traditional potentiometers. A dedicated Wah / Volume mode switch allows players to select their preferred operation, while the Wah Boost control offers up to 20dB of additional gain—perfect for pushing solos forward without altering the fundamental character of the sound.

“The collaboration with Alex is always about purpose,” said Scott Fietsam of Morley. “The ATWAS isn’t about adding gimmicks—it’s about refining essential tools. Optical Wah, Optical Volume, premium buffering, and rock-solid construction. This pedal is designed to work night after night, exactly the way a professional needs it to.”

Housed in a cold-rolled steel enclosure with a chrome finish and Tel-Ray-style detailing, the ATWAS also features a glow-in-the-dark treadle grip for confident footing on dark stages. Like all Lerxst pedals, it is proudly made in the USA.

Lerxst ATWAS Specifications

Wah / Volume Mode Switch

Wah Boost Control (up to +20dB)

Smooth Optical Wah & Volume Circuitry

Premium Morley Buffer Circuit

Glow-in-the-Dark Treadle Grip

Cold Rolled Steel Enclosure

9V DC Center-Negative Power

Made in USA

Asked whether the world really needs another Wah pedal, Lifeson offered the following perspective: “All the world’s a stage… but you still need the right tools to play your part.”

For more information on the Lerxst ATWAS Wah / Volume Pedal, please visit: https://lerxstamps.com

About LERXST

Initially formed in 2012, LERXST is a partnership between Alex Lifeson and Mojotone founded on the desire to design and manufacture guitar products that reflect Lifeson’s forward-thinking approach to sonic exploration and live performance. Bringing together five decades of musical innovation with Mojotone’s commitment to craftsmanship, LERXST offers amplifiers, guitars, effects pedals, and pickups for players seeking the next frontier of guitar tone.

For more information, visit: https://lerxstamps.com

About Morley

Founded in 1969, Morley is a historic manufacturer of pedals, effects, and audio solutions known for innovation, quality, and reliability. Best recognized for pioneering optical Wah and Volume pedals, Morley continues its mission of building failsafe tools for musicians whose careers depend on them. Morley Product Group, LLC 256A S Washington St Carpentersville, IL 60110 www.morleyproducts.com

About Reverb

Reverb is the largest online marketplace dedicated to buying and selling new, used, and vintage musical instruments. Since launching in 2013, Reverb has grown into a vibrant community of buyers and sellers all over the world. By focusing on inspiring content, price transparency, musician-focused eCommerce tools, a music-savvy customer service team, and more, Reverb has created an online destination where the global music community can connect over the perfect piece of music gear.

