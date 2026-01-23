Introducing The 50th Anniversary Limited Edition JB / Jazz Humbucker Set

– Advertisement –

SANTA BARBARA, January 22nd, 2026 – Seymour Duncan, a leading manufacturer of guitar and bass pickups, effects pedals, and pedal amps, is proud to announce The 50th Anniversary Limited Edition JB / Jazz Humbucker Set is now available to order from seymourduncan.com and from authorized Seymour Duncan dealers.

50th Anniversary Limited Edition JB / Jazz Humbucker Set

Experience the true origin of the hot-rodded humbucker with the 50th Anniversary Limited Edition JB / Jazz Set. Built with historically accurate parts including butyrate bobbins and rough-cast magnets, this set faithfully replicates the earliest production models. Presented in retro silver packaging and limited to 2026 production only, this is a collectible piece of tone history.

Authentic recreation of the original JB / Jazz humbuckers

Limited-edition packaging inspired by early Seymour Duncan designs

Features a commemorative 50th Anniversary logo on the bottom plate

Includes butyrate bobbins crafted using our original 1970’s mold and true to vintage design specifications

Proven JB / Jazz versatility from articulate cleans to expressive rock gain

Available for a limited time in 2026 only, making it a true collector’s item

DC Resistance: Jazz 7.5k – JB 16.6k – Magnet: Rough Cast Alnico V

Cable: 1c Braided – Long Leg Bottom Plate

Available in traditional Black and Zebra

MAP pricing: $258.00

Half a century of legendary tone starts here. In 1976, Seymour Duncan officially launched the company that would revolutionize electric guitar sound, but the story began years earlier in a London workshop where Seymour crafted pickups for rock’s most influential players. Among his greatest achievements was a revolutionary humbucker set that would become the foundation of countless iconic recordings. Now, as we celebrate 50 years of innovation and craftsmanship, we’re honoring that legacy with something truly special: the 50th Anniversary Limited Edition JB / Jazz Humbucker Set.

These aren’t just commemorative pickups. They’re the benchmark combination that has defined versatile guitar tone for generations, now crafted with the exact vintage-correct specifications of our earliest production models. When the JB officially went into production, the basic recipe was already set, but those earliest models used butyrate bobbins, long-legged baseplates, single-conductor cable, maple spacers, and rough-cast Alnico V magnets. Over time, practical updates were added for consistency and flexibility, such as modern bobbin materials that better handle vacuum wax potting, precision-ground Alnico V magnets, and short legs. Today’s standard production JB / Jazz delivers that same legendary tone with these modern refinements. This special 50th Anniversary set faithfully recreates the original vintage-correct component blueprint while preserving the familiar JB and Jazz voice players already trust, with the legendary clarity and dynamics that earned the combo its status as the industry standard. Whether you’re tracking sessions at home or covering everything from blues to hard rock at the club, this is the proven tone that does it all without compromise.

For serious players ready to finish their number one guitar, this is your moment. The JB / Jazz combination remains one of our best-selling humbucker sets because it simply works: rich harmonics, singing sustain, articulate clarity, and everything from warm neck cleans to aggressive bridge drive in one definitive package. Now you can own this iconic pairing in its most collectible form, built exactly as Seymour crafted them in our earliest years. The set arrives in limited edition silver packaging that echoes our original artwork from the company’s founding era, while the bottom plate bears our commemorative 50th Anniversary logo. Available exclusively during 2026, this limited production run ensures you’re not just upgrading your guitar; you’re acquiring a rare celebration of 50 years of uncompromising excellence. Secure this definitive heritage piece for your instrument and connect to 50 years of Seymour Duncan legacy.

About Seymour Duncan

Since 1976, Seymour Duncan has built a legacy anchored in providing musicians everywhere with exceptional products and service, establishing itself as one of the leading manufacturers, marketers, distributors and purveyors of tone. With an array of innovative and handcrafted products—spanning from pickups to effects to amplification—and through collaboration with some of the greatest artists of all time, Seymour Duncan has made a lasting mark on the music industry, earning its place within rock and roll history. From its humble beginnings in Seymour and Cathy’s trailer in Topanga through today, Seymour Duncan has been dedicated to helping musicians of all levels—from beginner to touring professional—unearth their musical passion and elevate their tone.