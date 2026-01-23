New Studs and Colorways Drive Levy’s’ Latest Amped and Rebel Leather Series Expansions

– Advertisement –

1.22.2026 TAMPA, FL – Levy’s Music has broadened two of its leather guitar strap collections with new additions. The Amped Leather Series now includes new colorways and acousticformat models that build on its familiar construction, while the Rebel Leather Series gains added variations that extend the series’ existing design.

The Amped Leather Series has expanded with a range of new color and material options that build on its padded leather construction. Additions include black with tan accents, burgundy with matching burgundy leather, dark brown in an extended-length format, red with white detailing, and a walnut-and-brown combination. The update also introduces a suede-backed variation in black and tan that adds an alternate texture within the standard format. Two acoustic-format versions offered in black and dark brown feature a narrow, elongated end designed to fit smaller strap buttons and tight spaces on acoustic guitars.

The Rebel Leather Series adds two new groups that broaden the collection’s material and hardware options. The first introduces eyelet-style straps in distressed black, oxblood, and white, each featuring repeating metal-rimmed eyelets along the length. The second adds studded designs in black leather with silver or red studs, oxblood leather with black studs, cracked white leather with silver studs, vibrant red leather with red studs, and white leather with red studs. These updates provide new visual and material variations within the series’ established leather builds. All new straps continue to be handcrafted in Nova Scotia, Canada, reflecting the production methods and material standards used across Levy’s leather collections. For more information, please visit levysmusic.com.

About Gator

Founded circa 2000 in Tampa, FL by father-daughter team Jerry Freed and Crystal Morris-Freed, Gator Co. has become the leading manufacturer of cases, stands, accessories, and support system solutions for the music, pro audio, AV, IT, and creative industries. It is the parent company of Gator Cases, Gator Cableworks, Gator Frameworks, Gator Rackworks, Levy’s, and Slappa, including a division offering OEM solutions to market-leading brands in the music industry.

