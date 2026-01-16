– Advertisement –

This is the third album from rock veterans Adrian Smith (Iron Maiden) and Richie Kotzen (The Winery Dogs). The busy axeslingers – especially Kotzen, who is always involved in solo and band projects – released their full-length debut and an EP in 2021. Smith-Kotzen has happily blossomed into a going concern.

What’s interesting about Smith/Kotzen’s music is how it teeters between hard rock and heavy metal, but more the former. It’s a fine line, but they cite the importance of ’60s and ’70s influences like Cream and Humble Pie. Smith and Kotzen trade lead vocals and solos but often jump in for harmony parts, which gives the tracks a refreshing, anything-can-happen vibe. Kotzen’s wife, Julia Lage, plays bass on five cuts.

“White Noise” leaves some air in its arrangement, utilizing clean, biting chords and a marching guitar solo. Thrashing rhythm guitar, rippin’ leads from Richie and Adrian, and a hooky chorus push “Black Light.” An oddly effective riff, offbeat rhythm guitar, and blazing chops highlight “Wraith.” Not nearly as rebellious-sounding as its title, “Outlaw” could be ’80s melodic hard rock; the ballad “Beyond the Pale” shimmers with resonant riffs and acoustic textures.

Black Light/White Noise shows growth in its tighter, third-time’s-a-charm material. – Bret Adams

This article originally appeared in VG's May 2025 issue.