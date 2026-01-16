Chris Walz

– Advertisement –

This traditional folk singer/guitarist’s solo debut is impressive. He’s been an educator at Chicago’s Old Town School of Folk Music for three decades, but his approach is by no means academic. He not only reveals the influence of folk and blues legends such as Doc and Merle Watson, Elizabeth Cotten, Etta Baker, Dave Van Ronk, Stefan Grossman, and John Renbourn, he brings them to life.

The set’s title comes from a line in “Delia,” the plaintive Blind Willie McTell ballad, presented sparingly by Walz. Mississippi John Hurt is tapped for the fingerpicking instrumental “Spanish Fandango.” Stephen Foster’s “Hard Times Come Again No More” dates to the 1800s. Serving time in the stage production of “Woody Guthrie’s American Song,” the Dust Bowl balladeer also figures prominently. Walz also performed in the Weavers tribute group Weavermania and played in bluegrass bands. The latter is highlighted on “Blue Ridge Mountain Blues,” “Going Across The Sea,” and “Been All Around This World.”

With Americana having become a catch-all and singer/songwriter treated like a genre (rather than a job description), it’s refreshing to find an unabashed folk artist who does the tradition proud. – DF

