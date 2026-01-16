Nels Cline

– Advertisement –

ls Cline long ago established a parallel career as an eclectic instrumentalist and contemporary jazz virtuoso. His fourth Blue Note album is an extended set that unveils Consentrik Quartet, his new band with acoustic bassist Chris Lightcap, drummer Tom Rainey, and tenor/soprano saxophonist Ingrid Laubrock.

Their concepts are ambitious and their sound is free, Cline allowing everyone ample room to explore the varied themes. Lightcap and Rainey provide a solid, creative framework for the Cline-Laubrock frontline, which flawlessly supports each other throughout. A prime example is “Satomi,” with Cline slipping in simple, effective rhythm licks behind Laubrock’s free-flowing improvisations. The mood turns pensive and somber on the ballad “Allende.” Cline’s soloing on “Time of No Sirens” includes impressive, well-placed harmonics.

The churning “The 23” allows Laubrock added solo space; Cline again adds well-placed rhythm licks before he steps forward with an inventive, witty break. Cline and Rainey open “Slipping into Something” gently and quietly before it evolves into a powerful, aggressive number with a bit of Cline/Laubrock call-and-response. “House of Steam” again explores the group’s strengths and ensemble skills. On “Inner Wall,” the song begins as a mesmerizing, unaccompanied drone before the full band brings it to a powerful, satisfying conclusion. – Rich Kienzle

This article originally appeared in VG’s May 2025 issue. All copyrights are by the author and Vintage Guitar magazine. Unauthorized replication or use is strictly prohibited.