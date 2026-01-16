– Advertisement –

John Mayall is invariably cited for the succession of guitar greats who passed through his band. But Charlie Musselwhite just might be the American equivalent. In a 60-year career, his six-stringers have included Harvey Mandel, Luther Tucker, Louis Myers, Tim Kaihatsu, Robben Ford, Fenton Robinson, Johnny Heartsman, Junior Watson, Andrew “Jr. Boy” Jones, John Wedemeyer, Charlie Sexton, Kid Andersen, and steel guitarist Freddie Roulette. He has also cut award-winning albums with Ben Harper and Elvin Bishop.

When Musselwhite hired Matt Stubbs in 2008, he said, “Just watch. He’s going to just keep getting better and better.” Indeed, Stubbs has staked his claim with Charlie and his own trio, GA-20. Backing blues harmonica is its own category, and beyond fretboard knowledge, Stubbs knows when to support and when to add a little sting. Dig his exaggerated vibrato on “Hip-Shakin’ Mama” and distorted tone on the title tune.

Andersen adds keyboards and joins or spells Stubbs on guitar for four tracks, including “Ghosts In Memphis” featuring rapper Al Kapone. And, Musselwhite not only hasn’t lost a step, the octogenarian is in top form, even playing slide á la Earl Hooker on “Blue Lounge.” – Dan Forte

