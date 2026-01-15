– Advertisement –



Vintage Guitar is happy to offer the premier of the new music video by Grammy nominee Duke Robillard. “Lowdown” is the first single from his upcoming album, Blast Off!, set for release February 20 on Nola Blue Records. “When thinking about a powerful song to launch the album, I chose a hard-rocking Tom Waits tune to highlight great times touring with him in 2006,” says Robillard. “The lyrics conjure strong visual images, making it perfect for a video. Kudos to William Hurley’s incredible eye and the talented crew from the Fallout Shelter, who did an amazing job capturing the vibe!” Joining Duke are Chris Cote (lead vocal and guitar), Bruce Bears (piano), Marty Ballou (bass), Mark Teixeira (drums), Doug James (sax), and Mark Earley (sax). You can pre-order the album at https://lnk.to/Blast-Off